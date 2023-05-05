Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.86. 78,285,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,698,617. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 10.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29,097.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282,726 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.