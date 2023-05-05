Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $193.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $173.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

Apple stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

