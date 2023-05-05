Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.