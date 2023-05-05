Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Receives Reiterates Rating from 500.com

500.com restated their reiterates rating on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Archrock Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Archrock has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Archrock by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after buying an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,859,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 113,396 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

