Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Insider Michael Kort Schnabel Buys 15,000 Shares

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ares Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

ARCC stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

