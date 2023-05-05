ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

