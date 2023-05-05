ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 20,503 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,398. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $80.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63.

PKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

