ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 550 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Lear comprises 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Lear worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,747,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

LEA traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.83. The company had a trading volume of 56,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,971. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

