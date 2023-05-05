ARGA Investment Management LP Has $25.40 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,446 shares during the quarter. Avnet comprises approximately 1.1% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $25,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 33.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.38. 59,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,775. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

