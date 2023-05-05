ARGA Investment Management LP Has $37.85 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,254 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.