ARGA Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

COP stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.06. The company had a trading volume of 803,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

