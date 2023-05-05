ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,230 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 6.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $153,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

BABA traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,623,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $220.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

