ARGA Investment Management LP Reduces Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.55. 9,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,486. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

