ARGA Investment Management LP Takes $313,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $123.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.