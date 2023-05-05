Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given “Maintains” Rating at VNET Group

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at VNET Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

ARBK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 91,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,238. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Argo Blockchain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 126,130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.