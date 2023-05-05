Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given “Maintains” Rating at VNET Group

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at VNET Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
ARBK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 91,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,238. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
