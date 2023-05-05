Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $145,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ANET opened at $135.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

