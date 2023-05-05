Arizona Metals (TSE:AMC) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (TSE:AMC – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. Approximately 58,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 128,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.
Arizona Metals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.17. The stock has a market cap of C$438.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.45.
Arizona Metals (TSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arizona Metals Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.
See Also
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.