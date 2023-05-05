Arizona Metals (TSE:AMC) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (TSE:AMC – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. Approximately 58,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 128,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.17. The stock has a market cap of C$438.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals (TSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arizona Metals Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.