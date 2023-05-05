Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 5,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 13,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper from C$3.20 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

