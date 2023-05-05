Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,240 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $117.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.54. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,096,285 shares of company stock valued at $377,100,053 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

