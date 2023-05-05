Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $39.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

