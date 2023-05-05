Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CARR opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

