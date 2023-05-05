Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.16 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $181.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.95. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $206.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.30.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,386,175.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at $13,329,791.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

