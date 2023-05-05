Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,533. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.