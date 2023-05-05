Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,419 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

