Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,034. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.