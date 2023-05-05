Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AROW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.18. 5,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,029. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $333.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AROW. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 468.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.