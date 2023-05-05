Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Gap Up to $13.35

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $14.98. Artivion shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 41,995 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Artivion Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $614.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.27 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $133,965.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $133,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $746,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Artivion by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

