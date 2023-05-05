Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.94

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and traded as high as $14.05. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 30,910 shares trading hands.
Asahi Kasei Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About Asahi Kasei
Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.
