ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 685,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,885 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $374,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $12.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $647.14. The company had a trading volume of 302,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,376. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.22. The firm has a market cap of $255.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

