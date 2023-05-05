Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.23. 94,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,857. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $190.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.