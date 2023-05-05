Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $130.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10. Assurant has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $190.72.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 1,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Assurant by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

