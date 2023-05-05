Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Assured Guaranty to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE AGO opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $36,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Stories

