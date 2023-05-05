Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Astec Industries Trading Down 7.5 %

ASTE stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $915.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.50. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 354,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

