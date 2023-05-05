Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $40.44 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $915.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 354,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $9,297,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $8,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,254,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.