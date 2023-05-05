AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,596,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 126.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

