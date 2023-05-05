AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.15–$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$392.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.67 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.83.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.13. 355,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,693. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.