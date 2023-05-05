Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.7% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after acquiring an additional 918,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.62. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.