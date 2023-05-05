Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Announces Earnings Results

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 228,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 6,385.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

