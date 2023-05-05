Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 4.4 %

AUR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,452. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

