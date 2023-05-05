Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.00

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 12827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

