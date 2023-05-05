AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Down 10.0 %

OTCMKTS:AOCIF traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.