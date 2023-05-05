AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

AutoCanada Stock Down 10.0 %

OTCMKTS:AOCIF traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

About AutoCanada

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.