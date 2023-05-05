AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACQ. CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$36.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.11.

AutoCanada Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE ACQ traded down C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$15.99. 132,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,637. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.71 and a twelve month high of C$31.62.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.36). AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. Analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 2.6996644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoCanada

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,043,045.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Articles

