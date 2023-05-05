AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACQ. CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$36.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.11.

TSE ACQ traded down C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$15.99. 132,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,637. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.71 and a twelve month high of C$31.62.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.36). AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. Analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 2.6996644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,043,045.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

