Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADP has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.91.

ADP opened at $213.81 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

