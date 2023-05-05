Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avanos Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,882. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 50.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

