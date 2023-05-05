Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.