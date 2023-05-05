Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS.

Avient Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Avient stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 413,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.