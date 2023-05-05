Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. Avient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Avient Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE AVNT traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 413,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,329. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avient by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,739,000 after acquiring an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after acquiring an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 255,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

