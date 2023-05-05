Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 413,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Avient’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avient by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avient by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Read More

