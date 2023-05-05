Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.40 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.37 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,608 shares during the period.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

