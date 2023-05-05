Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Axos Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Axos Financial stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

